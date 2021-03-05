Venerdì 05 Marzo 2021 | 15:23

22 unsafe motorway bridges impounded in Sicily

COVID: Italy's Rt up to 1.06 - ISS

May arms fall silent says pope in Iraq

Advantage GreenGate, PwC Luxembourg join forces for ESG

Woman who killed, chopped up mum also murdered son - police

Privacy watchdog, FB set up channel agst revenge porn

Sanremo: Ventura KO'd by COVID

COVID mortality rate 14.5% north, 6.8% centre, 5.2% south

Zingaretti 'won't reverse decision to quit' as PD leader

Illegal immigration ring smashed in northern Italy

Gioco gol punti se l’«effetto Carrera» cambia il Bari

Bari, il Covid non frena i patiti del sesso: né mascherina né preservativi

Vico del Gargano, bandiera Lega bruciata a ede partito: rafforzata viilanza

Sangiorgi canta a Sanremo: «4 marzo ‘43 mi ricorda mio padre»

Potenza, inaugurazione anno giudiziario Corte dei Conti: creato ufficio «Servizio Covid-19»

Brindisi, riciclaggio e appropriazione indebita: 10 arresti all'alba

Taranto, operazione «Taros» dei carabinieri contro la Scu: 16 arresti

Mafia, droga e voto di scambio: blitz dei Cc a Taranto, 16 arresti.
Migranti, nel Materano al via progetti per accoglienza lavoratori

Covid nella BAT, oltre 200 contagi tra bimbi e ragazzi in nove comuni

Bari, la variante inglese colpisce un medico dopo le due dosi di vaccino Pfizer

Covid in Puglia, preoccupa crescita curva contagi: oltre 1400 nuovi casi e 32 morti. Tasso positività schizza al 14,29%

Vaccino anti Covid, la denuncia: «In Puglia lo fa chi ha gli amici, i malati possono aspettare»

Regionali Puglia, Tar cancella due seggi alla maggioranza di Emiliano: passa a 27

Coronavirus, ad Acquaviva delle Fonti casi 4 volte sopra la media

Sanremo: Ventura KO'd by COVID

Was to have appeared on last night Saturday

SANREMO, MAR 5 - TV presenter and media personality Simona Ventura has been forced to cancel her appearance on the last night of the Sanremo Song Festival Saturday after contracting COVID-19, host and organiser Amadeus said Friday. "To my great displeasure I have to announce that Simona has come out positive for COVID," he said. "Sadly we have to fight against things that we would have never imagined in the past, I wish her all the best. "The important thing is that she should be well and return to work as soon as possible". (ANSA).

