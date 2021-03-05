Sanremo: Ventura KO'd by COVID

SANREMO, MAR 5 - TV presenter and media personality Simona Ventura has been forced to cancel her appearance on the last night of the Sanremo Song Festival Saturday after contracting COVID-19, host and organiser Amadeus said Friday. "To my great displeasure I have to announce that Simona has come out positive for COVID," he said. "Sadly we have to fight against things that we would have never imagined in the past, I wish her all the best. "The important thing is that she should be well and return to work as soon as possible". (ANSA).