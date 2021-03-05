Privacy watchdog, FB set up channel agst revenge porn

ROME, MAR 5 - Italy's privacy watchdog has set up an emergency channel against revenge porn with the help of Facebook. The channel can be used by people fearing their intimate images may be posted against their will so that the postings can be blocked, sources said. The flagging-up channel was activated in a pilot project by Facebook in Italy last year. The channel may also be used by victims of non-consensual pornographic posts of any nature, sources said. "Collaboration is underway to help potential victims," they said. (ANSA).