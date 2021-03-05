COVID mortality rate 14.5% north, 6.8% centre, 5.2% south

ROME, MAR 5 - Italy's COVID mortality rates were 14.5% in the north, 6.8% in the centre, and 5.2% in the south of the country last year, according to a new report from the Higher Health Institute (ISS) and statistics agency ISTAT on the epidemic's impact on mortality in 2020. By age group, the rates were 4.6% in the 0-49 bracket, 9.2% in the 50-64 one, 12.4% in the 65-79 group and 9.6% in the over 80s. (ANSA).