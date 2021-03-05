Woman, 22, raped in Rome park

Zingaretti 'won't reverse decision to quit' as PD leader
ROME
05 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 5 - A 22-year-old woman was assaulted and raped in a Rome park on Friday morning, she told police later in the day. She said she was attacked from behind while jogging in the Villa Gordiani Park on the outskirts of the Italian capital. The man reportedly put his hand over her mouth to stop her shouting for help and then raped her, she said. The alleged incident took place shortly after 7:30 a.m.. The woman has been taken to hospital for tests. The Rome flying squad is investigating. (ANSA).
