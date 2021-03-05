Illegal immigration ring smashed in northern Italy

TRIESTE, MAR 5 - Italian police on Friday smashed a northern Italian organisation made up of Iraqi Kurds dedicated to helping illegal immigrants come into Europe from Kurdistan, judicial sources said. The gang allegedly provided the migrants with fake documents in exchange for large sums of money, police said. Seven Iraqi Kurds were arrested in the police operation. Five were detained in jail and two placed under house arrest. One of them had links to a Syrian citizen responsible for the September 15 2017 terror attack at Parsons Green Underground station in London in which 30 people suffered burns. Police also raided several properties belonging to an Italian citizen. Some dozen other people have been placed under investigation outside Italy. (ANSA).