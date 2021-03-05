Zingaretti 'won't reverse decision to quit' as PD leader

ROME, MAR 5 - Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti said on Friday that he does not intend to reconsider his shock decision to quit as the leader of Italy's centre-left Democratic Party (PD). Zingaretti complained of an "unending stream" of criticism from within the party.as he announced his resignation on Thursday. "I'm ashamed that in the PD, which I lead, they've only been talking about posts and primaries for 20 days," he said. Many PD bigwigs have been calling on Zingaretti to reconsider the surprise decision. The PD's assembly must ratify the move on March 13-14 and there has been talk of it rejecting the resignation. But Zingaretti said Friday that a rejection of his resignation was not contemplated by the party rules, adding that "a reconsideration is not an issue and it will not happen". (ANSA).