ROME
Zingaretti 'won't reverse decision to quit' as PD leader

TRIESTE
Illegal immigration ring smashed in northern Italy

ROME
Woman, 22, raped in Rome park

TREVISO
Man arrested for torching wife and her friend in home fire

ROME
Pope lands in Baghdad to start historic visit

ROME
Retail sales down 6.8% in Jan - ISTAT

ROME
Speranza wants to extend Astrazeneca jab to over-65s

ROME
Renzo Rosso's OTB buys Jil Sander brand

ROME
Sanremo attracts 10.6 mn viewers on covers night

ROME
Australian PM 'understands' Italy after vaccines blocked

ROME
'Pilgrim of peace' Pope Francis flies to Baghdad

ROME

Zingaretti 'won't reverse decision to quit' as PD leader

Lazio governor complained "unending stream" of criticism

ROME, MAR 5 - Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti said on Friday that he does not intend to reconsider his shock decision to quit as the leader of Italy's centre-left Democratic Party (PD). Zingaretti complained of an "unending stream" of criticism from within the party.as he announced his resignation on Thursday. "I'm ashamed that in the PD, which I lead, they've only been talking about posts and primaries for 20 days," he said. Many PD bigwigs have been calling on Zingaretti to reconsider the surprise decision. The PD's assembly must ratify the move on March 13-14 and there has been talk of it rejecting the resignation. But Zingaretti said Friday that a rejection of his resignation was not contemplated by the party rules, adding that "a reconsideration is not an issue and it will not happen". (ANSA).

