Man arrested for torching wife and her friend in home fire

TREVISO, MAR 5 - Italian police on Friday arrested a 70-year-old man on suspicion of aggravated double homicide in the deaths of his wife and a friend of hers in a fire in the couple's home which he allegedly set deliberately near Treviso last June. The man, Sergio Miglioranza, allegedly set the arson fire to get the insurance on the house and on the two women, police said. Franca Fava, 68, and her friend Fiorella Sandre, 74, died in the blaze at Castagnole di Paese on June 10. Their charred bodies were found in the burned-out building the day after. The insurance company would have had to pay out hundreds of thousands of euros for the home and the two women. Miglioranza lived on the floor above the two women, who both had mobility problems. (ANSA).