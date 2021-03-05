Pope lands in Baghdad to start historic visit

ROME, MAR 5 - Pope Francis arrived in Baghdad on Friday to start a historic four-day visit to Iraq. It is the first time a pontiff has visited the country. Francis told President Sergio Mattarella that he was travelling as a "pilgrim of peace" in a a telegram to the Italian head of State after taking off on Friday. The Argentine pontiff wanted to make the historic visit to the Middle Eastern country, ravaged by years of conflict, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Security will be extremely tight for Francis's 33rd apostolic trip. (ANSA).