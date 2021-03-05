Retail sales down 6.8% in Jan - ISTAT

ROME, MAR 5 - Italian retail sales were down 6.8% in value terms in the year to January, ISTAT said Friday. In terms of volume they were down 8.5% over the year, the statistics agency said. ISTAT said retail sales fell 3% in value between December and January. They fell 3.9% in volume between the two months, the stats agency said. Food sales were 0.1% up in value and 0.3% in volume but non-food sales were down 5.8% in value and 7.2% in volume. Online sales rose a whopping 38.4% on an annual basis in January, ISTAT said. (ANSA).