Speranza wants to extend Astrazeneca jab to over-65s

ROME, MAR 5 - Health Minister Roberto Speranza said that the government has asked to extend the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to over-65s during a meeting with regional governments on Friday, sources said. At the moment the AstraZeneca jab is only authorised for adults aged up to 65 in Italy. The minister said Italy will cross the threshold of having administered five million COVID-19 vaccine doses on Friday. Speranza also suggested creating a vaccine "solidarity fund" by setting aside 1-2% of the doses supplied to be used in areas where the virus is spreading especially fast, in part because of the arrival of new variants. (ANSA).