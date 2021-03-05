Speranza wants to extend Astrazeneca jab to over-65s

Zingaretti 'won't reverse decision to quit' as PD leader
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Puglia, preoccupa curva contagi: oltre 1400 nuovi casi e 32 morti. Tasso positività al 14,29%. Lopalco: «Rt sotto l'1»
Vaccino anti Covid, la denuncia: «In Puglia lo fa chi ha gli amici, i malati possono aspettare». Verifiche dei Nas
ROME
05 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 5 - Health Minister Roberto Speranza said that the government has asked to extend the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to over-65s during a meeting with regional governments on Friday, sources said. At the moment the AstraZeneca jab is only authorised for adults aged up to 65 in Italy. The minister said Italy will cross the threshold of having administered five million COVID-19 vaccine doses on Friday. Speranza also suggested creating a vaccine "solidarity fund" by setting aside 1-2% of the doses supplied to be used in areas where the virus is spreading especially fast, in part because of the arrival of new variants. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su