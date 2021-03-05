Renzo Rosso's OTB buys Jil Sander brand

Zingaretti 'won't reverse decision to quit' as PD leader
ROME
05 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 5 - Italian fashion businessman Renzo Rosso's Only the Brave (OTB) holding company, which owns the Diesel brand, has reached an agreement to buy the Jil Sander fashion house from Japan's Onward Holdings. The details of the operation, which is set to be finalized by the end of the month, have not been revealed. (ANSA).
