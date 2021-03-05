Sanremo attracts 10.6 mn viewers on covers night

ROME, MAR 5 - The 2021 Sanremo Music Festival attracted 10.596 million viewers to State broadcaster RAI's Rai1 channel on Thursday, 42.4% of the overall TV audience share. The third night of the festival was devoted to covers and it saw the much-loved music extravaganza win over more viewers, after getting 10.113 million on Wednesday. This year there is no audience in the Ariston theatre due to COVID-19 restrictions and the festival's figures have been down with respect to last year. The third night last year attracted 13.533 million viewers, 53.6% of the share. The annual festival, which runs until Saturday, revolves around a best-song competition. The winner gets to represent Italy at the Eurovision Song Contest. (ANSA).