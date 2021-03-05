'Pilgrim of peace' Pope Francis flies to Baghdad

ROME, MAR 5 - Pope Francis told President Sergio Mattarella that he was travelling as a "pilgrim of peace" in a a telegram to the Italian head of State after taking off for a four-day visit to Iraq on Friday. The Argentine pontiff wanted to make the historic visit to the Middle Eastern country, ravaged by years of conflict, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Security will be extremely tight for Francis's 33rd apostolic trip. (ANSA).