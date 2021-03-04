Govt puts off local elections till Sep 15-Oct 15
ROME
04 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 4 - The government on Thursday put off this spring's local elections around Italy due to COVID-19, setting a new window for the vote of September 15-October 15. The southern region of Calabria is set to vote in a new regional government and governor. Also, some 1,200 cities and towns will vote for new mayors including Rome, Milan, Naples, Turin and Bologna. There will also be a bye-election for the Lower House in Siena. (ANSA).
