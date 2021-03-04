Italy halts export of 250,000 AstraZeneca shots

Govt puts off local elections till Sep 15-Oct 15
BRUSSELS
04 Marzo 2021
BRUSSELS, MAR 4 - Italy on Friday told the European Commission it was blocking the export of over 250,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, and the EC accepted the proposal, sources said Thursday. The shots were due to go to Australia. Italy's proposal was made in line with the new European mechanism on export controls. (ANSA).
