Zingaretti quits as PD leader

ROME
04 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 4 - Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti on Thursday said he was quitting as centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader after what he called an "unending drip drip" of criticism from within the party. "Seeing as how I'm the target,, for the love of Italy and the party, it only remains for me to make the umpteenth act to unblock the situation", he said, announcing that he would shortly write to the party chairman to formally resign. He added: "I'm ashamed that in the PD, which I lead, they've only been talking about posts and primaries for 20 days". (ANSA).
