ROME
Govt puts off local elections till Sep 15-Oct 15

BRUSSELS
Italy halts export of 250,000 AstraZeneca shots

ROME
COVID: New cases rise again, 22,865, victims up 339

BRUSSELS
Italy halts export of 250,000 AstraZeneca shots

ROME
Zingaretti quits as PD leader

ROME
Stop comparing me to mum when I have more medals - Iapichino (2)

ROME
Over 1.5 mn Italians have got 2nd COVID jab

ROME
Stop comparing me to mum when I have more medals - Iapichino

ROME
Probe into bid to refound banned far-right subversive group

ROME
Govt set to decide on putting off local elections

ROME
M5S looking long-term with Conte says Grillo

Gioco gol punti se l’«effetto Carrera» cambia il Bari

Covid news h 24l'indagine
Bari, dosi vaccino Covid a chi non aveva diritto: avviate verifiche Nas su mille nomi

Homel'annuncio
Brindisi sarà collegata con Pisa e Bologna: Wizz Air attiva nuovi voli

PotenzaIl virus
Vaccini in Basilicata, l'assessore: «Ritardi per colpa delle aziende»

GdM.TVL'iniziativa
All'ospedale Lastaria di Lucera arriva la Clown-terapia in formato webinar

Tarantocontrolli guardia costiera
Taranto, scoperta discarica abusiva su 60mila metri quadrati: anche amianto tra rifiuti abbandonati

LecceIl caso
Salento, al via il piano di forestazione del territorio

BatL'emergenza
Covid nella BAT, oltre 200 contagi tra bimbi e ragazzi in nove comuni

MateraLotta al virus
Matera, dall'8 marzo via alla campagna vaccinale nel carcere

ROME

Zingaretti quits as PD leader

Unending criticism says Lazio governor

Zingaretti quits as PD leader

ROME, MAR 4 - Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti on Thursday said he was quitting as centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader after what he called an "unending drip drip" of criticism from within the party. "Seeing as how I'm the target,, for the love of Italy and the party, it only remains for me to make the umpteenth act to unblock the situation", he said, announcing that he would shortly write to the party chairman to formally resign. He added: "I'm ashamed that in the PD, which I lead, they've only been talking about posts and primaries for 20 days". (ANSA).

