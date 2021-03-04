Stop comparing me to mum when I have more medals - Iapichino

ROME, MAR 4 - Italian long jump sensation Larissa Iapichino said Thursday she dies not expect the comparisons with her mother, twice world champion Fiona May, to stop any time soon. "I think the comparisons will stop when I have won more medals than her," the 18-year-old told a video-conference before her debut with the national team at the European Athletics Indoor Championships. Iapichino holds the world lead with her recent jump of 6.91 metres in Ancona. But she played down the high expectations of her. "There has been a lot of talk about me but I feel the same as before," she said. "I'm still a child in many ways. I'm only 18. "I'm here to get experience". To surpass her mum, Iapichino will have to do better than two Olympic silver medals and four world championship medals, including two golds. (ANSA).