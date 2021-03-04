Giovedì 04 Marzo 2021 | 16:39

Probe into bid to refound banned far-right subversive group

Probe into bid to refound banned far-right subversive group

ROME, MAR 4 - Rome prosecutors have opened a probe into a possible bid to recreate banned far-right subversive group Avanguardia Nazionale (National Vanguard). At least five people have been placed under investigation including a former leader of the group, 72-year-old Vincenzo Nardulli. The investigation is into suspected subversive association and propaganda, and instigation to race hatred. Police have carried out several raids in the last few weeks, judicial sources said. The original National Vanguard was an extra-parliamentary movement formed as a breakaway group from the Italian Social Movement (MSI) by Stefano Delle Chiaie in 1960, initially based around a group of youths recruited by the government to break up leftist meetings. The Vanguard rejected the parliamentary route of the Social Movement, preferring instead to work outside the political system to subvert democracy and bring about a return to fascism. A leaflet produced by the group described them as in favour of "man-to-man engagements" in which their members were to be encouraged to be as ruthless as possible. Members of the movement were frequently denounced as terrorists and it was claimed that Della Chiaie had links to bomb making concerns in Spain. The group also had close links with Ordine Nuovo and other extremist groups. Vincenzo Vinciguerra was a notorious member of the group. The group was adjudged responsible for a series of bomb attacks in Italy in 1969, the most notorious of which was the Piazza Fontana bombing. The group also took a leading role in the abortive coup attempt by Junio Valerio Borghese the following year. Avanguardia Nazionale allegedly organized the assassination of Italian magistrate Vittorio Occorsio, employing arms allegedly supplied by the CIA via its contacts in Francoist Spain. For the killing Pierluigi Concutelli is currently serving a life sentence in Italy. Avanguardia Nazionale member Mario Ricci participated in the 1978 assassination of José Miguel Beñaran Ordeñana aka Argala, a Basque separatist militant who had taken part, five years before, in the assassination of Francisco Franco's prime minister, Luis Carrero Blanco. A second group bearing this name was set up in 1970 by Adriano Tilgher, but this movement was outlawed by the Italian government, who saw it as an attempt to refound the National Fascist Party. (ANSA).

