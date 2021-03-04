Giovedì 04 Marzo 2021 | 16:39

ROME

Govt set to decide on putting off local elections

Calabria, Rome, Milan, Naples, Bologna, Turin must vote

Govt set to decide on putting off local elections

ROME, MAR 4 - The government is set to decide on putting off this spring's local elections around Italy due to COVID-19. A motion postponing the votes was added to the agenda of a cabinet meeting on Thursday afternoon. The southern region of Calabria is set to vote in a new regional government and governor. Also, some 1,200 cities and towns will vote for new mayors including Rome, Milan, Naples, Turin and Bologna. There will also be a bye-election for the Lower House in Siena. (ANSA).

