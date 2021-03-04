M5S looking long-term with Conte says Grillo

Over 1.5 mn Italians have got 2nd COVID jab
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Taranto, scoperta discarica abusiva su 60mila metri quadrati: anche amianto tra rifiuti abbandonati
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Taranto, scoperta discarica abusiva su 60mila metri quadrati: anche amianto tra rifiuti abbandonati
i più letti
Puglia, curva contagi sempre alta: 1.261 casi (11%), altri 29 morti. Vaccini, il tira e molla tra Regione e medici. Addio zona gialla?
ROME
04 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 4 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) founder Beppe Grillo said Thursday that the group was looking long-term with a project to relaunch itself with ex-premier Giuseppe Conte. "A month ago Giuseppe Conte said I'm here for the 5-Star Movement and I will be in the future," comedian-cum-politician Grillo said. "It is a commitment that he made publicly and which he intends to honour. "He has been asked to write a project for the future of the Movement. "We are not talking of the near future, but of the only horizon that a modern political party must consider - 2050". Although considered close to the M5S, law professor Conte did not actually belong to the M5S when he was premier. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su