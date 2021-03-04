M5S looking long-term with Conte says Grillo

ROME, MAR 4 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) founder Beppe Grillo said Thursday that the group was looking long-term with a project to relaunch itself with ex-premier Giuseppe Conte. "A month ago Giuseppe Conte said I'm here for the 5-Star Movement and I will be in the future," comedian-cum-politician Grillo said. "It is a commitment that he made publicly and which he intends to honour. "He has been asked to write a project for the future of the Movement. "We are not talking of the near future, but of the only horizon that a modern political party must consider - 2050". Although considered close to the M5S, law professor Conte did not actually belong to the M5S when he was premier. (ANSA).