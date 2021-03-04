Govt moots doing vaccinations in the work place
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Puglia, curva contagi sempre alta: 1.261 casi (11%), altri 29 morti. Vaccini, il tira e molla tra Regione e medici. Addio zona gialla?
ROME
04 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 4 - The government mooted the idea of doing COVID-19 vaccinations in the work place during a video-conference on Thursday with business groups and trade unions, sources said. The idea of using company doctors and sick bays to make it easier for workers to have jabs, especially those who are more exposed to possible contagion, was among the ideas discussed, the sources said. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su