Soccer: Project for Roma stadium to be shelved for new one

ROME, MAR 4 - AS Roma's much-delayed project for a swanky new stadium in the south of the Italian capital looks set to be shelved so the club can prepare a new one from scratch. The project for a ground in the Tor di Valle district has encountered a long series of hurdles, and had to be revamped at one stage to win backing from the city council. The club's new owner, American businessman Dan Friedkin, seems to have decided to dump the project altogether rather than persevere. Sources said Thursday that the city of Rome has written to the club and Eurnova, the agency that presented the Tor di Valle project, to say that the authorization to go ahead will be revoked if the legal obligations related to the procedure are not complied with within 30 days. (ANSA).