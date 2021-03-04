COVID:Over 35 La Scala ballet corps members test positive

MILAN, MAR 4 - Some 35 La Scala ballet dancers and three members of the ballet corps managements have tested positive for COVID-9, the iconic Milanese opera house said Thursday. A further three cases have emerged, it said, among the singers working on the Kurt Weill dyptych Die sieben Todsünden and Mahagonny Songspiel, which was to be shown streaming live on RAI state broadcaster on March 18. The COVID cases were said to be "slight". (ANSA).