Uber Italy released from administration

ROME, MAR 4 - A Milan court on Thursday revoked an order imposed in May last year putting Uber Italy into administration for allegedly exploiting food-delivery riders working for its Uber Eats service by running a 'gangmaster' system The court upheld a request from prosecutors to revoke the order after the court-appointed administrators reported that the company had taken steps to eliminate the exploitation of riders, protect their health and safety and improve their economic conditions. Uber Eats said last month that it has a adopted a new protocol to protect the health and safety of its food-delivery riders in Italy. Under the new protocol, the company provides safety equipment such as helmets free to riders and lays on free training courses for them too, among other things. (ANSA).