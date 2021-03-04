Etna belches out 12 km high lava plume

Govt moots doing vaccinations in the work place
CATANIA
04 Marzo 2021
CATANIA, MAR 4 - Etna on Thursday belched out a 12 km high lava plume in the latest of s string of recent spectacular eruptions from Europe's tallest active volcano. The volcano spewed sh and lapilli onto nearby Catania but the eastern Sicilian city's airport was still operational. A southeastern breeze helped take the high and dense column of lavic ash across the city. Lapilli also fell onto a number of smaller towns and villages on Etna's southern slopes including Nicolosi, Trecastagni, Pedara, Aci Sant'Antonio and San Gregorio. The iconic volcano also emitted a fresh lava flow. Volcanology institute INGV said it was the ninth "paroxysm" in Etna's latest phase of volcanic activity. (ANSA).
