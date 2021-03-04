Giovedì 04 Marzo 2021 | 14:56

ROME
Govt moots doing vaccinations in the work place

ROME
Poverty in Italy at highest level in 15 years - ISTAT

ROME
Rain and snow to sweep Italy this weekend

ROME
Soccer: Project for Roma stadium to be shelved for new one

MILAN
COVID:Over 35 La Scala ballet corps members test positive

ROME
Uber Italy released from administration

ROME
Record drop in emissions last yr, 40% fall since 2005-ENEA

ROME
Confident on vaccine production says Giorgetti

ROME
Consumer spending plunged to level of 2000 last year - ISTAT

CATANIA
Etna belches out 12 km high lava plume

VATICAN CITY
Pope says will ask God for peace in Iraq

La trasferta
Bari batte Juve Stabia 2-0. Carrera: ora più in alto

Tarantoindagini
Manduria, estorsione e rapina nei confronti di un 48enne: due in manette

Potenzaindagini dei CC
Acciuffati banditi seriale in trasferta: rapinarono banca a Potenza e Lesina

Potenzadati regionali
Covid in Basilicata, non cala curva contagi: 124 nuovi casi su 1100 test (10,9%) e un altro decesso

BariIl processo
Mola di Bari, estetista uccisa: sarà sentito in aula il detenuto che raccolse confessione ex amante

Brindisicontrolli del CC
Mesagne, in giro sullo scooter con tre panetti di hashish: arrestato pusher 37enne

BatL'emergenza
Covid nella BAT, oltre 200 contagi tra bimbi e ragazzi in nove comuni

MateraLotta al virus
Matera, dall'8 marzo via alla campagna vaccinale nel carcere

LecceOnline il 5 marzo
Altrisguardi e Altrimondi, la rassegna di musica, cinema e arti visive unisce gli studenti da Lecce alla Calabria

ROME

Confident on vaccine production says Giorgetti

All Europeans to get jab by summer's end says Breton

ROME, MAR 4 - Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said after meeting European Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton in Rome Thursday he was confident about Italian and European vaccine production. "I think there are elements, albeit in a situation of great concern, that delineate a future for the supply and production of vaccines on an Italian and European level, which can inspire confidence," said the nationalist League party No.2. Breton said "Italy was one of the first countries I have managed to meet. No country can be called autonomous in the field of vaccine strategy". He said all European would be vaccinated by the end of the summer. Giorgetti on Wednesday hosted a meeting with representatives of the pharmaceutical industry to talk about producing COVID-19 vaccines in Italy. The meeting also featured the head of Italian medicines agency AIFA and the nation's new COVID-19 Emergency Commissioner, Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, who has been tasked with speeding the vaccine rollout. A statement by the industry ministry said many firms are ready to start producing a vaccine here. Giorgetti gave a mandate to the firms to identify enterprises that can help them be ready to produce vaccines before the end of the autumn. (ANSA).

