Confident on vaccine production says Giorgetti

ROME, MAR 4 - Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said after meeting European Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton in Rome Thursday he was confident about Italian and European vaccine production. "I think there are elements, albeit in a situation of great concern, that delineate a future for the supply and production of vaccines on an Italian and European level, which can inspire confidence," said the nationalist League party No.2. Breton said "Italy was one of the first countries I have managed to meet. No country can be called autonomous in the field of vaccine strategy". He said all European would be vaccinated by the end of the summer. Giorgetti on Wednesday hosted a meeting with representatives of the pharmaceutical industry to talk about producing COVID-19 vaccines in Italy. The meeting also featured the head of Italian medicines agency AIFA and the nation's new COVID-19 Emergency Commissioner, Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, who has been tasked with speeding the vaccine rollout. A statement by the industry ministry said many firms are ready to start producing a vaccine here. Giorgetti gave a mandate to the firms to identify enterprises that can help them be ready to produce vaccines before the end of the autumn. (ANSA).