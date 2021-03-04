Record drop in emissions last yr, 40% fall since 2005-ENEA

ROME, MAR 4 - Last year saw a record 12% drop in CO2 emissions, environmental agency ENEA said Thursday. Emissions of carbon dioxide were 40% down on 2005 levels, it said. There was also a record fall in energy consumption of 10% in 2020, ENEA said - the biggest in 76 years. The falls were linked for 30% to 'virtuous' factors like the reduction of energy intensity and the lower use of carbon-intensive fossil fuels, and for 70% to the unprecedented drop in GDP due to COVID-19, the agency said. The record fall in energy consumption is the largest since the end of the Second World War, ENEA said. It was 60% due to a fall in oil consumption, it said. (ANSA).