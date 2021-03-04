Record drop in emissions last yr, 40% fall since 2005-ENEA

Govt moots doing vaccinations in the work place
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Puglia, curva contagi sempre alta: 1.261 casi (11%), altri 29 morti. Vaccini, il tira e molla tra Regione e medici. Addio zona gialla?
ROME
04 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 4 - Last year saw a record 12% drop in CO2 emissions, environmental agency ENEA said Thursday. Emissions of carbon dioxide were 40% down on 2005 levels, it said. There was also a record fall in energy consumption of 10% in 2020, ENEA said - the biggest in 76 years. The falls were linked for 30% to 'virtuous' factors like the reduction of energy intensity and the lower use of carbon-intensive fossil fuels, and for 70% to the unprecedented drop in GDP due to COVID-19, the agency said. The record fall in energy consumption is the largest since the end of the Second World War, ENEA said. It was 60% due to a fall in oil consumption, it said. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su