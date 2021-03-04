Consumer spending plunged to level of 2000 last year - ISTAT

Record drop in emissions last yr, 40% fall since 2005-ENEA
ROME
04 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 4 - ISTAT said Thursday that the monthly spending of the average Italian household dropped to 2,328 euros last year, down by 9.1% with respect to 2019 and the same level as the year 2000. The national statistics agency said only food expenditure and spending for the house remained stable last year. (ANSA).
