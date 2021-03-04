Giovedì 04 Marzo 2021 | 13:08

ROME
Record drop in emissions last yr, 40% fall since 2005-ENEA

ROME
Confident on vaccine production says Giorgetti

ROME
Consumer spending plunged to level of 2000 last year - ISTAT

CATANIA
Etna belches out 12 km high lava plume

VATICAN CITY
Pope says will ask God for peace in Iraq

ROME
Italy in top 5 for COVID research,Rome Uni best for classics

ROME
Cosa Nostra killer Freddy Gallina extradited from US

ROME
Poverty in Italy at highest level in 15 years - ISTAT

ROME

Soccer: Milan draw gives Inter chance to stretch lead

 
ROME
Youths use clubs, cleaver in brawl near Brianza

ROME
Not everyone will have longer school year - minister

Il Biancorosso

La trasferta
Bari batte Juve Stabia 2-0. Carrera: ora più in alto

BariIl processo
Mola di Bari, estetista uccisa: sarà sentito in aula il detenuto che raccolse confessione ex amante

Brindisicontrolli del CC
Mesagne, in giro sullo scooter con tre panetti di hashish: arrestato pusher 37enne

Foggiaindagini dei CC
San Marco in Lamis, rapinarono market a dicembre: banditi incastrati dalle telecamere di sorveglianza

Tarantoemergenza Covid
Taranto, nel reparto di Pneumologia del «Moscati» ad un anno dal paziente zero: «Noi in prima linea»

BatL'emergenza
Covid nella BAT, oltre 200 contagi tra bimbi e ragazzi in nove comuni

MateraLotta al virus
Matera, dall'8 marzo via alla campagna vaccinale nel carcere

LecceOnline il 5 marzo
Altrisguardi e Altrimondi, la rassegna di musica, cinema e arti visive unisce gli studenti da Lecce alla Calabria

PotenzaIl caso
Vagoni storici abbandonati sui binari a Potenza: via alla rimozione

Bari, l'acqua del mare è trasparente, ma sul fondale tra i rifiuti spunta anche un relitto

Puglia, curva contagi sempre alta: 1.261 casi (11%), altri 29 morti. Vaccini, il tira e molla tra Regione e medici. Addio zona gialla?

Coronavirus, dati Agenas: «Impennata casi sospetti nei pronto soccorso Puglia»

Che fine ha fatto la pantera? Ultimo avvistamento a Sammichele: «Si nasconde tra le lame»

Lecce, focolaio Covid in Oncologia al «Fazzu»: 12 contagiati, si teme variante inglese

ROME

Consumer spending plunged to level of 2000 last year - ISTAT

Monthly household spending down 9.1% to 2,328 euros

ROME, MAR 4 - ISTAT said Thursday that the monthly spending of the average Italian household dropped to 2,328 euros last year, down by 9.1% with respect to 2019 and the same level as the year 2000. The national statistics agency said only food expenditure and spending for the house remained stable last year. (ANSA).

