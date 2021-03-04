Italy in top 5 for COVID research,Rome Uni best for classics

ROME, MAR 4 - Italy has placed fifth in the world in a ranking of COVID research by QS Quacquarelli Symonds , which looked at 13,883 research programmes by 1,440 universities. The scientific database SCOPUS, created by publishing house Elsevier, was used by QS to gauge the universities' research output. Rome's La Sapienza University, the biggest in Europe, is the best in the world for classics and ancient history, according to the 11th edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject, leapfrogging the University of Oxford which slipped to second. This emerged from a comparative analysis of the world's universities' performance carried out by QS in 52 Italian universities. At a global level the rankings, compiled by QS's higher education analysts, furnish an analysis on the performance of 13,883 university programmes by 1,440 universities in 51 disciplines. (ANSA).