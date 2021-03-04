Soccer: Milan draw gives Inter chance to stretch lead

Record drop in emissions last yr, 40% fall since 2005-ENEA
ROME
04 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 4 - Inter have the chance to move six points clear at the top of Serie A by beating Parma away on Thursday after second-placed AC Milan were held 1-1 at home by Udinese on Wednesday. Stefano Pioli's side was staring at defeat after Rodrigo Becao put Udinese ahead but they managed to grab a point thanks to a Frank Kessie penalty seven minutes into stoppage time. Milan have 53 points from 25 games. Third-placed Juventus have 49 points, and a game in hand, after thumping Spezia 3-0 on Tuesday. Atalanta pulled level on points with the reigning champions by thrashing bottom side Crotone 5-1 in Bergamo on Wednesday. (ANSA).
