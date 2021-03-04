Youths use clubs, cleaver in brawl near Brianza

ROME, MAR 4 - Carabinieri police on Wednesday broke up a huge brawl in which youths were using clubs and even what appeared to be a butcher's cleaver in the northern town of Desio, near Brianza. Around 20 youths were involved in the fight and six have been identified and reported to prosecutors, including three minors. Two gangs of youths are thought to have arranged the fight in advance and agreed a time and place. A row over a romantic interest between two members of the two gangs is thought to have been the cause. (ANSA).