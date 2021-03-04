Not everyone will have longer school year - minister

ROME, MAR 4 - Education Minister Patrizio Bianchi on Thursday dismissed talk of the current school year being extended for all pupils to make up for lessons lost due to COVID-19 measures. It has been estimated that up to six million pupils will be having class via distance learning from Monday after the government decided all schools in high-contagion-risk red zones must stop giving lessons on site, while regions that are not red will have the option to do the same in specific areas where COVID rates are high. "It is necessary to start having support paths for individuals, not with everyone sat at their desk until June 30, but individual paths," Bianchi told RAI radio. "The teachers are present at the schools until June 30 for all school activities. "We are still only in March. "There is time to verify if teaching has been lost. "The teachers are already doing this". The school year usually ends for Italian pupils early in June. (ANSA).