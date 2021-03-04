Giovedì 04 Marzo 2021 | 11:15

ROME
Not everyone will have longer school year - minister

ROME
Sanremo pulls in over 10 mn viewers on 2nd night

ROME
COVID: 20,884 new cases, 347 more victims

TURIN
Highway worker killed by waste compactor near Turin

ROME
Senate OKs COVID decree

ROME
Italy moves to defend balsamic vinegar

ROME

REGGIO CALABRIA
5 arrests over Reggio Calabria ballot rigging

ROME
2 bullets sent to Renzi

ROME
COVID: Sardinia to start testing arrivals on Monday

ROME
Homeless man cited for chasing boy who had heart attack

Barinel Barese
Altamura, ottengono illecitamente contributi agricoltura per 218mila euro: 3 denunce

MateraLotta al virus
Matera, dall'8 marzo via alla campagna vaccinale nel carcere

LecceOnline il 5 marzo
Altrisguardi e Altrimondi, la rassegna di musica, cinema e arti visive unisce gli studenti da Lecce alla Calabria

BrindisiLa scoperta
Brindisi, sequestrate al porto quasi 2mila paia di Doc.Martens contraffatte: una denuncia

BatII fatti un mese fa
Margherita di Savoia, 24enne morto mentre getta spazzatura: c'è l'inchiesta

PotenzaIl caso
Vagoni storici abbandonati sui binari a Potenza: via alla rimozione

Foggianel foggiano
Manfredonia, minacciano tabaccaia con taglierino e fuggono con l'incasso: presi minorenni

TarantoLotta al virus
Taranto, vaccini al Palaricciardi: in un giorno 920 dosi

ROME, MAR 4 - Education Minister Patrizio Bianchi on Thursday dismissed talk of the current school year being extended for all pupils to make up for lessons lost due to COVID-19 measures. It has been estimated that up to six million pupils will be having class via distance learning from Monday after the government decided all schools in high-contagion-risk red zones must stop giving lessons on site, while regions that are not red will have the option to do the same in specific areas where COVID rates are high. "It is necessary to start having support paths for individuals, not with everyone sat at their desk until June 30, but individual paths," Bianchi told RAI radio. "The teachers are present at the schools until June 30 for all school activities. "We are still only in March. "There is time to verify if teaching has been lost. "The teachers are already doing this". The school year usually ends for Italian pupils early in June. (ANSA).

