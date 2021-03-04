Sanremo pulls in over 10 mn viewers on 2nd night

ROME, MAR 4 - The 2021 Sanremo Music Festival continued to perform decently on its second night, despite there being no audience in the Ariston theatre due to COVID-19 restrictions, attracting 10.113 million viewers to State broadcaster RAI's Rai1 channel on Wednesday, 41.2% of the overall TV audience share. That compares to 12.841million viewers and 52.5% of the share on the second night last year. The guest of honour on Wednesday was Laura Pausini, who won the best original song prize at the Golden Globes on Sunday for 'Io Si' from in The Life Ahead, Sophia Loren's latest film directed by her son Edoardo Ponti. She is one of many Italian artists whose careers were launched by the festival. There was also a tribute to late Italian film-score composer Ennio Morricone. The much-loved festival, which runs until Saturday, revolves around a best-song competition. The winner gets to represent Italy at the Eurovision Song Contest. The annual music extravaganza usually takes place in February but has been pushed back this year due to the pandemic. (ANSA).