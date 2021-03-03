COVID: 20,884 new cases, 347 more victims

ROME, MAR 3 - There have been 20,884 new COVID-19 cases, and 347 more victims, in Italy in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said Wednesday. This compared to 17,083 new cases and 343 new victims Tuesday . The total case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 2,976,274. The death toll has risen to 98,635. The currently positive are 437,421, up 6,425 over Tuesday. The recovered and discharged since the start of the epidemic are now 2,440,218, up 14,068 over Tuesday. Some 358,884 more tests have been performed, compared to 335,983 Tuesday. The positivity rate is 5.8%, up from 5.1% Tuesday. Intensive care cases have risen by 84, and hospital admissions by 193. In Brescia there were 1,325 new cases, and 1,026 in Milan. (ANSA).