TURIN
Highway worker killed by waste compactor near Turin

ROME
Senate OKs COVID decree

ROME
Italy moves to defend balsamic vinegar

ROME

Three NGOs probed for aiding illegal immigration

 
REGGIO CALABRIA
5 arrests over Reggio Calabria ballot rigging

ROME
2 bullets sent to Renzi

ROME
COVID: Sardinia to start testing arrivals on Monday

ROME
Homeless man cited for chasing boy who had heart attack

ROME
Govt hopes to produce COVID vaccines in Italy by autumn

TURIN
Stellantis posts strong 2020 results despite COVID

ROME
Serie C
Calcio Bari, Carrera: «Con Juve Stabia cerchiamo continuità»

BrindisiIl caso dei lavori
Lavori Porto Brindisi: 6 indagati, anche Presidente Autorità

BariLa visita
Maxi sbarchi di albanesi 30 anni fa: Edi Rama e Di Maio il 5 marzo a Bari

PotenzaIl caso
Potenza, amarezza sui binari, vagoni storici abbandonati

Foggianel foggiano
Manfredonia, minacciano tabaccaia con taglierino e fuggono con l'incasso: presi minorenni

TarantoLotta al virus
Taranto, vaccini al Palaricciardi: in un giorno 920 dosi

BatCarabinieri
Manoscritti sacri e beni archeologici rubati nella Bat e venduti online: 5 denunce

LecceUn 28enne
Estorsioni, a Surbo faceva inginocchiare le vittime e le sequestrava: in cella

MateraLa decisione
Ambiente, firmata l'intesa: così Matera diventa «Plastic Free»

Bari, l'acqua del mare è trasparente, ma sul fondale tra i rifiuti spunta anche un relitto

Che fine ha fatto la pantera? Ultimo avvistamento a Sammichele: «Si nasconde tra le lame»

Conversano, l'incubo variante inglese spaventa le scuole: Tutti positivi a Trigianello: plesso chiuso

Puglia,

Puglia a rischio «inglese», su i contagi: altri 1.021 casi (11% sui test). Allarme decessi: 40 in un giorno. In aumento i ricoveri

Taranto, positivo al Covid muore ufficiale della Marina: «Non aveva altre patologie». Cordoglio ministro Guerini

ROME

ROME, MAR 3 - The Senate on Wednesday approved the government's COVID decree introducing further urgent measures to contain the pandemic and carry out elections in 2021. The decree was approved by 122 votes to 27 with 88 abstentions. Nationalist opposition Brothers of Italy (FdI) voted against the decree while nationalist League party, a part of the national unity government, abstained. The decree now moves to the House for definitive approval. (ANSA).

