Senate OKs COVID decree

03 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 3 - The Senate on Wednesday approved the government's COVID decree introducing further urgent measures to contain the pandemic and carry out elections in 2021. The decree was approved by 122 votes to 27 with 88 abstentions. Nationalist opposition Brothers of Italy (FdI) voted against the decree while nationalist League party, a part of the national unity government, abstained. The decree now moves to the House for definitive approval. (ANSA).
