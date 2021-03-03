Highway worker killed by waste compactor near Turin
TURIN
03 Marzo 2021
TURIN, MAR 3 - An Italian highway worker was killed by a waste compactor truck while he was putting up road signs at Pinerolo near Turin near Turin on Wednesday. Another worker was seriously injured in the accident. He was 'coptered to Turin's CTO Hospital. The accident took place on provincial highway 129. An autopsy has been ordered. (ANSA).
