Italy moves to defend balsamic vinegar

ROME, MAR 3 - Italy on Wednesday moved to defend its iconic balsamic vinegar after Slovenia said any vinegar mixture wit concentrated must could be called balsamic vinegar. The farm ministry wrote to the European Commission contesting Slovenia's move. Agriculture Minister Stefano Patuanelli said last month that the government will take action to defend Balsamic vinegar of Modena from attempts by the Slovenia authorities to get around the system that protects its authenticity. The consortium of producers of Balsamic vinegar of Modena has sounded that alarm after the Slovenian government notified the European Commission of a national law which aims to transform the denomination "balsamic vinegar" into a product standard. This consortium says this conflicts with EU law and undermines the PDO and PGI labelling system protecting the authenticity of foods produced in a specific geographical area. "The protection of Italian wine and gastronomy is one of the government's priorities," said Patuanelli. "So, we will do everything possible to defend Balsamic vinegar of Modena from these illicit attacks". (ANSA).