2 bullets sent to Renzi

ROME
03 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 3 - An envelope containing two rounds of ammunition was sent to ex-premier and centrist Italia Viva (IV) leader Matteo Renzi at the Senate on Wednesday, sources said. Senate Speaker Elisabetta Casellati phoned the former centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader to express her solidarity with the Senator. (ANSA).
