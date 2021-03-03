Mercoledì 03 Marzo 2021 | 16:00

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
2 bullets sent to Renzi

2 bullets sent to Renzi

 
ROME
COVID: Sardinia to start testing arrivals on Monday

COVID: Sardinia to start testing arrivals on Monday

 
ROME
Homeless man cited for chasing boy who had heart attack

Homeless man cited for chasing boy who had heart attack

 
ROME
Govt hopes to produce COVID vaccines in Italy by autumn

Govt hopes to produce COVID vaccines in Italy by autumn

 
TURIN
Stellantis posts strong 2020 results despite COVID

Stellantis posts strong 2020 results despite COVID

 
ROME
Govt hopes to produce COVID vaccines in Italy by autumn

Govt hopes to produce COVID vaccines in Italy by autumn

 
ROME
Requested 1 bn from Recovery Fund for quake towns - Legnini

Requested 1 bn from Recovery Fund for quake towns - Legnini

 
ROME
COVID: Italy pulls team from cross-country skiing worlds

COVID: Italy pulls team from cross-country skiing worlds

 
ISTANBUL
Renzi 'incomprehensible' on MBS - Khashoggi girlfriend

Renzi 'incomprehensible' on MBS - Khashoggi girlfriend

 
ROME
3 arrested over facemask supply fraud

3 arrested over facemask supply fraud

 
CATANIA
336 probed in Cosa Nostra online betting case

336 probed in Cosa Nostra online betting case

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Calcio Bari, Carrera: «Con Juve Stabia cerchiamo continuità»

Calcio Bari, Carrera: «Con Juve Stabia cerchiamo continuità»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaIl caso
Potenza, amarezza sui binari, vagoni storici abbandonati

Potenza, amarezza sui binari, vagoni storici abbandonati

 
BariRiti
Bari, la pandemia infetta il corteo storico: per il secondo anno cancellata la sagra di maggio

Bari, la pandemia infetta il corteo storico: per il secondo anno cancellata la sagra di maggio

 
Foggianel foggiano
Manfredonia, minacciano tabaccaia con taglierino e fuggono con l'incasso: presi minorenni

Manfredonia, minacciano tabaccaia con taglierino e fuggono con l'incasso: presi minorenni

 
TarantoLotta al virus
Taranto, vaccini al Palaricciardi: in un giorno 920 dosi

Taranto, vaccini al Palaricciardi: in un giorno 920 dosi

 
BatCarabinieri
Manoscritti sacri e beni archeologici rubati nella Bat e venduti online: 5 denunce

Manoscritti sacri e beni archeologici rubati nella Bat e venduti online: 5 denunce

 
LecceUn 28enne
Estorsioni, a Surbo faceva inginocchiare le vittime e le sequestrava: in cella

Estorsioni, a Surbo faceva inginocchiare le vittime e le sequestrava: in cella

 
BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, tartaruga in vasca del Petrolchimico: salvata dai vigili del fuoco

Brindisi, tartaruga in vasca del Petrolchimico: salvata dai vigili del fuoco

 
MateraLa decisione
Ambiente, firmata l'intesa: così Matera diventa «Plastic Free»

Ambiente, firmata l'intesa: così Matera diventa «Plastic Free»

 

i più letti

Bari, l'acqua del mare è trasparente, ma sul fondale tra i rifiuti spunta anche un relitto

Bari, l'acqua del mare è trasparente, ma sul fondale tra i rifiuti spunta anche un relitto

Conversano, l'incubo variante inglese spaventa le scuole: Tutti positivi a Trigianello: plesso chiuso

Conversano, l'incubo variante inglese spaventa le scuole. Tutti positivi a Triggianello: plesso chiuso

Che fine ha fatto la pantera? Ultimo avvistamento a Sammichele: «Si nasconde tra le lame»

Che fine ha fatto la pantera? Ultimo avvistamento a Sammichele: «Si nasconde tra le lame»

Puglia,

Puglia a rischio «inglese», su i contagi: altri 1.021 casi (11% sui test). Allarme decessi: 40 in un giorno. In aumento i ricoveri

Taranto, positivo al Covid muore ufficiale della Marina: «Non aveva altre patologie». Cordoglio ministro Guerini

Taranto, positivo al Covid muore ufficiale della Marina: «Non aveva altre patologie». Cordoglio ministro Guerini

ROME

COVID: Sardinia to start testing arrivals on Monday

White-zone region must 'defend public health' - Governor Solinas

COVID: Sardinia to start testing arrivals on Monday

ROME, MAR 3 - Sardinia Governor Christian Solinas said Wednesday that the region will start testing people who arrive on the island for COVID-19 next week. This week Sardinia became Italy's first low-contagion-risk 'white zone,' meaning that it was possible to drop many of the coronavirus restrictions in force in the rest of the country. "As of next Monday we will ask those who arrive to take a few minutes to have a rapid test," Solinas told RAI radio. "If the result is negative, they can enter no problem. "If it is positive, the relative protocols kick in". Solinas said the aim was to "defend public health". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it