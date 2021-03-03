COVID: Sardinia to start testing arrivals on Monday

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
03 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 3 - Sardinia Governor Christian Solinas said Wednesday that the region will start testing people who arrive on the island for COVID-19 next week. This week Sardinia became Italy's first low-contagion-risk 'white zone,' meaning that it was possible to drop many of the coronavirus restrictions in force in the rest of the country. "As of next Monday we will ask those who arrive to take a few minutes to have a rapid test," Solinas told RAI radio. "If the result is negative, they can enter no problem. "If it is positive, the relative protocols kick in". Solinas said the aim was to "defend public health". (ANSA).
