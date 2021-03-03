Homeless man cited for chasing boy who had heart attack

ROME, MAR 3 - A 44-year-old Romanian homeless man was cited at Acilia near Rome Wednesday after he chased off a group of teens with an iron bar including a 16-year-old who collapsed with a fatal heart attack. The man told police he was often harassed by the boys in the park in Acilia and usually chased them off brandishing the bar without ever hitting any of them. The man has been cited for causing a death as a consequence of another crime. The iron bar has been seized. The incident took place in the Madonnetta Park in the small ton south of the Italian capital. (ANSA).