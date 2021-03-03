Govt hopes to produce COVID vaccines in Italy by autumn

(Refiles, fixing typo in sub-headline) ROME, MAR 3 - Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti on Wednesday hosted a meeting with representatives of the pharmaceutical industry to talk about producing COVID-19 vaccines in Italy. The meeting also featured the head of Italian medicines agency AIFA and the nation's new COVID-19 Emergency Commissioner, Francesco Paolo Figliuolo.. A statement by the industry ministry said many firms are ready to start producing a vaccine here. Giorgetti gave a mandate to the firms to identify enterprises that can help them be ready to produce vaccines before the end of the autumn. (ANSA).