COVID: Italy pulls team from cross-country skiing worlds

ROME
03 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 3 - Italy on Wednesday withdrew its team from the cross-country skiing world championships at Oberstdorf in Germany after some cases of COVID-19 were found in the technical staff. The team will return to Italy later Wednesday. The decision to withdraw the team was taken by the head of the national cross-country skiing federation on the advice of the team doctor. The worlds have five days still to run. Sources said that a skiman, ski jumper Jessica Malsiner, the team chefs and another member of staff tested positive for the virus. (ANSA).
