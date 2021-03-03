Mercoledì 03 Marzo 2021 | 14:18

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Govt hopes to produce COVID vaccines in Italy by autumn

Govt hopes to produce COVID vaccines in Italy by autumn

 
ROME
Requested 1 bn from Recovery Fund for quake towns - Legnini

Requested 1 bn from Recovery Fund for quake towns - Legnini

 
ROME
COVID: Italy pulls team from cross-country skiing worlds

COVID: Italy pulls team from cross-country skiing worlds

 
ISTANBUL
Renzi 'incomprehensible' on MBS - Khashoggi girlfriend

Renzi 'incomprehensible' on MBS - Khashoggi girlfriend

 
ROME
3 arrested over facemask supply fraud

3 arrested over facemask supply fraud

 
CATANIA
336 probed in Cosa Nostra online betting case

336 probed in Cosa Nostra online betting case

 
ROME
Cristoforetti says ready to return to space in 2022

Cristoforetti says ready to return to space in 2022

 
MILAN
2 people raided over threats to Segre

2 people raided over threats to Segre

 
BOLOGNA
Charges dropped over stolen Klimt painting

Charges dropped over stolen Klimt painting

 
ROME
Nordic skiing: COVID forces Italy to withdraw from worlds

Nordic skiing: COVID forces Italy to withdraw from worlds

 
ROME
Italy's GDP fell 1.9% in 4th quarter of 2020 - ISTAT

Italy's GDP fell 1.9% in 4th quarter of 2020 - ISTAT

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Calcio Bari, Carrera: «Con Juve Stabia cerchiamo continuità»

Calcio Bari, Carrera: «Con Juve Stabia cerchiamo continuità»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariRiti
Bari, la pandemia infetta il corteo storico: per il secondo anno cancellata la sagra di maggio

Bari, la pandemia infetta il corteo storico: per il secondo anno cancellata la sagra di maggio

 
Foggianel foggiano
Manfredonia, minacciano tabaccaia con taglierino e fuggono con l'incasso: presi minorenni

Manfredonia, minacciano tabaccaia con taglierino e fuggono con l'incasso: presi minorenni

 
TarantoLotta al virus
Taranto, vaccini al Palaricciardi: in un giorno 920 dosi

Taranto, vaccini al Palaricciardi: in un giorno 920 dosi

 
BatCarabinieri
Manoscritti sacri e beni archeologici rubati nella Bat e venduti online: 5 denunce

Manoscritti sacri e beni archeologici rubati nella Bat e venduti online: 5 denunce

 
LecceUn 28enne
Estorsioni, a Surbo faceva inginocchiare le vittime e le sequestrava: in cella

Estorsioni, a Surbo faceva inginocchiare le vittime e le sequestrava: in cella

 
PotenzaIl bollettino regionale
Coronavirus in Basilicata, 149 nuovi positivi su 1776 tamponi: un morto

Coronavirus in Basilicata, 149 nuovi positivi su 1776 tamponi: un morto

 
BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, tartaruga in vasca del Petrolchimico: salvata dai vigili del fuoco

Brindisi, tartaruga in vasca del Petrolchimico: salvata dai vigili del fuoco

 
MateraLa decisione
Ambiente, firmata l'intesa: così Matera diventa «Plastic Free»

Ambiente, firmata l'intesa: così Matera diventa «Plastic Free»

 

i più letti

Bari, l'acqua del mare è trasparente, ma sul fondale tra i rifiuti spunta anche un relitto

Bari, l'acqua del mare è trasparente, ma sul fondale tra i rifiuti spunta anche un relitto

Conversano, l'incubo variante inglese spaventa le scuole: Tutti positivi a Trigianello: plesso chiuso

Conversano, l'incubo variante inglese spaventa le scuole. Tutti positivi a Triggianello: plesso chiuso

Che fine ha fatto la pantera? Ultimo avvistamento a Sammichele: «Si nasconde tra le lame»

Che fine ha fatto la pantera? Ultimo avvistamento a Sammichele: «Si nasconde tra le lame»

Puglia,

Puglia a rischio «inglese», su i contagi: altri 1.021 casi (11% sui test). Allarme decessi: 40 in un giorno. In aumento i ricoveri

Taranto, positivo al Covid muore ufficiale della Marina: «Non aveva altre patologie». Cordoglio ministro Guerini

Taranto, positivo al Covid muore ufficiale della Marina: «Non aveva altre patologie». Cordoglio ministro Guerini

CATANIA

336 probed in Cosa Nostra online betting case

23 arrested in Sicily, E-R, Puglia, Germany, Poland, Malta

336 probed in Cosa Nostra online betting case

CATANIA, MAR 3 - Some 336 people have been placed under investigation in a probe into Cosa Nostra-run illegal online betting across Italy and abroad. Some 23 people were arrested in Sicily, Emilia Romagna, Puglia, Germany, Poland and Malta. Anti-mafia police have charged them with illegal betting, tax evasion, aggravated fraud and money laundering. They were also charged with favoring the Catania-based Cosa Nostra clan Santapaola-Ercolano, run from jail by superboss Benedetto 'Nitto' Santapaola. Police seized some 80 million euros in assets in the probe. Those investigated are accused of running the illegal online betting platform "Raisebet24.com", based in Malta. The proceeds from the scam, amounting to over 62 million euros, were then recycled in Italy and Germany, police said. Police also seized some 180,000 euros in cash hidden in the false bottom of a car. The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) commented on the case saying "illegal betting is a prey of the Mafia". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it