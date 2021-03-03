336 probed in Cosa Nostra online betting case

CATANIA, MAR 3 - Some 336 people have been placed under investigation in a probe into Cosa Nostra-run illegal online betting across Italy and abroad. Some 23 people were arrested in Sicily, Emilia Romagna, Puglia, Germany, Poland and Malta. Anti-mafia police have charged them with illegal betting, tax evasion, aggravated fraud and money laundering. They were also charged with favoring the Catania-based Cosa Nostra clan Santapaola-Ercolano, run from jail by superboss Benedetto 'Nitto' Santapaola. Police seized some 80 million euros in assets in the probe. Those investigated are accused of running the illegal online betting platform "Raisebet24.com", based in Malta. The proceeds from the scam, amounting to over 62 million euros, were then recycled in Italy and Germany, police said. Police also seized some 180,000 euros in cash hidden in the false bottom of a car. The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) commented on the case saying "illegal betting is a prey of the Mafia". (ANSA).