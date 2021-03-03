Cristoforetti says ready to return to space in 2022

Govt hopes to produce COVID vaccines in Italy by autumn
ROME
03 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 3 - Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti said Wednesday that she is ready for her second stint in space in 2022 and talked of a "mix of joy and new professional challenges". Cristoforetti was speaking as the European Space Agency (ESA) and its Director General Josef Aschbacher presented the new mission with other officials. "It is a great joy to be able to finally return to the (International) Space Station," said Cristoforetti, who is widely known as AstroSam. ESA Human and Robotic Exploration Director David Parker said a private space vehicle will take Cristoforetti to the ISS but added that it had not yet been chosen. (ANSA).
