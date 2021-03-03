2 people raided over threats to Segre

MILAN, MAR 3 - Milan police on Wednesday carried out raids and seizures against two people near Sardinian capital Cagliari and near Viterbo north of Rome in a probe into antisemitic and racist threats aimed at Holocaust survivor and life Senator Liliana Segre after she got the COVID vaccine last month. Police said the two men were a pensioner near Cagliari and a 40-year-old near Viterbo. They were identified by their initials, G.G.T, 75, from the Sardinian town of Porto Scuso, and G.T., 40, from the town of Valentano near Viterbo. Police seized their computers and phones. Police said they had found solid evidence to back up their suspicions against the pair. 90-year-old Holocaust survivor and Life Senator Segre received the threats after she got vaccinated against COVID-19 on February 18. The probe is into threats aggravated by discrimination and racial hatred. Posts included unprintable insults, antisemitic jibes, questions asking "why her and my grandma no", and others voicing the hope she would suffer the worst possible adverse reactions to the jab. It is not the first time the Auschwitz survivor has been targeted by racial and anti-semitic Web hate. She was inundated with insults after turning up for a Senate confidence vote in the government of ex-premier Giuseppe Conte in late January. Health Minister Roberto Speranza paid tribute to Segre after she had her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Milan hospital, as Lombardy started vaccinating its over-80s in the first vaccination wave. "A life that is an example for everyone. Even in the most simple gestures," Speranza said via Facebook. "Thank you Liliana Segre". Segre received crossparty solidarity after the insults, which have been unanimously judged "intolerable". Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, former leader of the populist 5-Star Movement (M5S), called her "a symbol of truth and hope" and said the attacks on her had been "vile". (ANSA).