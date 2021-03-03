Mercoledì 03 Marzo 2021 | 12:26

Italy's GDP fell 1.9% in 4th quarter of 2020 - ISTAT

ROME
Ex-husband, acquaintance arrested for murder of Faenza woman

ROME
Soccer: Ronaldo equals Pelé as Juve thump Spezia

ROME
Sanremo attracts over 11 mn viewers on first night

ROME
Distance learning for up to 6mn pupils from Monday

CUNEO
Probe into raid agst vehicular homicide suspect's home

ROME
COVID: 17,083 new cases, 343 more victims

ROME
TV: Belen extends Golden Tapir record

ROME
6 Italians charged with attempted murder in Barcelona

NAPLES
Flat owners refuse to rent to gay man

VATICAN CITY
Holy See-Italy: Govt shd restore hope to country - Parolin

Calcio Bari, Carrera: «Con Juve Stabia cerchiamo continuità»

Manfredonia, minacciano tabaccaia con taglierino e fuggono con l'incasso: presi minorenni

Taranto, vaccini al Palaricciardi: in un giorno 920 dosi

Manoscritti sacri e beni archeologici rubati nella Bat e venduti online: 5 denunce

Crac Popolare Bari, il processo durerà un anno: previste 60 udienze in Fiera

Estorsioni, a Surbo faceva inginocchiare le vittime e le sequestrava: in cella

Coronavirus in Basilicata, 149 nuovi positivi su 1776 tamponi: un morto

Brindisi, tartaruga in vasca del Petrolchimico: salvata dai vigili del fuoco

Ambiente, firmata l'intesa: così Matera diventa «Plastic Free»

Bari, l'acqua del mare è trasparente, ma sul fondale tra i rifiuti spunta anche un relitto

Conversano, l'incubo variante inglese spaventa le scuole: Tutti positivi a Trigianello: plesso chiuso

Puglia,

Che fine ha fatto la pantera? Ultimo avvistamento a Sammichele: «Si nasconde tra le lame»

Taranto, positivo al Covid muore ufficiale della Marina: «Non aveva altre patologie». Cordoglio ministro Guerini

Figure slightly better than previously forecast

ROME, MAR 3 - ISTAT said Wednesday that Italy's seasonally and calendar adjusted Gross Domestic Product (GDP) decreased by 1.9% in the fourth quarter of 2020 with respect to the previous three months and by 6.6% in comparison with the same period in 2019. The quarter-on-quarter figure was slightly better than the previous forecast of a drop of 2%. The national statistics agency said the GDP fall in the fourth quarter was caused by "the new measures to contain the health emergency" of COVID-19. "The carry-over annual GDP growth for 2021 is equal to +2.3%," ISTAT said. (ANSA).

