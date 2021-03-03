Italy's GDP fell 1.9% in 4th quarter of 2020 - ISTAT

ROME, MAR 3 - ISTAT said Wednesday that Italy's seasonally and calendar adjusted Gross Domestic Product (GDP) decreased by 1.9% in the fourth quarter of 2020 with respect to the previous three months and by 6.6% in comparison with the same period in 2019. The quarter-on-quarter figure was slightly better than the previous forecast of a drop of 2%. The national statistics agency said the GDP fall in the fourth quarter was caused by "the new measures to contain the health emergency" of COVID-19. "The carry-over annual GDP growth for 2021 is equal to +2.3%," ISTAT said. (ANSA).