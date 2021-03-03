Ex-husband, acquaintance arrested for murder of Faenza woman

Italy's GDP fell 1.9% in 4th quarter of 2020 - ISTAT
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Coronavirus in Basilicata, 149 nuovi positivi su 1776 tamponi: un morto
i più letti
Conversano, l'incubo variante inglese spaventa le scuole. Tutti positivi a Triggianello: plesso chiuso
Puglia a rischio «inglese», su i contagi: altri 1.021 casi (11% sui test). Allarme decessi: 40 in un giorno. In aumento i ricoveri
ROME
03 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 3 - Police said Wednesday that they have arrested the ex husband of Ilenia Fabbri, a 46-year-old woman whose throat was slit at her home in Faenza, near Ravenna on February 6, and an acquaintance of his in relation to the murder. The husband, 53-year-old mechanic Claudio Nanni, allegedly commissioned the other man to kill his former partner. Investigators suspect that the motive is linked to Nanni's "profound resentment" at the economic demands made by the victim after the couple separated in 2018. The alleged accomplice was identified with the help of a description from the only eye-witness, a friend of the victim's daughter, and footage from a video-surveillance camera in a home in the area of the murder scene. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su