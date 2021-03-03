Soccer: Ronaldo equals Pelé as Juve thump Spezia

Italy's GDP fell 1.9% in 4th quarter of 2020 - ISTAT
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Coronavirus in Basilicata, 149 nuovi positivi su 1776 tamponi: un morto
i più letti
Conversano, l'incubo variante inglese spaventa le scuole. Tutti positivi a Triggianello: plesso chiuso
Puglia a rischio «inglese», su i contagi: altri 1.021 casi (11% sui test). Allarme decessi: 40 in un giorno. In aumento i ricoveri
ROME
03 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 3 - Cristiano Ronaldo equalled Pelé's record of 767 career goals in competitive matches as champions Juventus thumped Spezia 3-1 in Serie A on Tuesday. Alvaro Morata and Federico Chiesa were also on target for the Turin giants, who got back to winning ways after being held 1-1 at Hellas Verona as the weekend. Third-placed Juve have 49 points from 24 games, seven points fewer than leaders Inter, who visit Parma on Thursday. Second-placed AC Milan, who have 52 points, face Udinese at the San Siro later on Wednesday. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su