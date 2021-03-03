Soccer: Ronaldo equals Pelé as Juve thump Spezia

ROME, MAR 3 - Cristiano Ronaldo equalled Pelé's record of 767 career goals in competitive matches as champions Juventus thumped Spezia 3-1 in Serie A on Tuesday. Alvaro Morata and Federico Chiesa were also on target for the Turin giants, who got back to winning ways after being held 1-1 at Hellas Verona as the weekend. Third-placed Juve have 49 points from 24 games, seven points fewer than leaders Inter, who visit Parma on Thursday. Second-placed AC Milan, who have 52 points, face Udinese at the San Siro later on Wednesday. (ANSA).