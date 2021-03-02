Probe into raid agst vehicular homicide suspect's home

CUNEO, MAR 2 - Italian police are probing a Sunday night raid against the home of a man suspected of vehicular homicide in the death of a 16-year-old boy near Cuneo Saturday night. Several youths, about 15 of them, threw stones at the home of the 47-year-man who is under house arrest for allegedly drunk driving his Mercedes into an SUV containing the boy and two companions who were seriously hurt. The incident happened at Dronero. The 16-year-old was killed instantly in the impact while a peer was seriously injured along with the 20-year-old who was driving the SUV. In the punitive raid, the youths vandalised the man's intercom before raining stones on his flat. Local mayor Livio Acchiardi said "it's wrong to seek rough justice by yourselves". (ANSA).