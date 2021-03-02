Probe into raid agst vehicular homicide suspect's home
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Coronavirus in Basilicata, 149 nuovi positivi su 1776 tamponi: un morto
i più letti
Taranto, positivo al Covid muore ufficiale della Marina: «Non aveva altre patologie». Cordoglio ministro Guerini
Covid, in Puglia 631 nuovi casi su 4686 test (13,4%). Salgono i ricoveri, altri 29 decessi. Prosegue campagna vaccini
Conversano, l'incubo variante inglese spaventa le scuole. Tutti positivi a Triggianello: plesso chiuso
CUNEO
02 Marzo 2021
CUNEO, MAR 2 - Italian police are probing a Sunday night raid against the home of a man suspected of vehicular homicide in the death of a 16-year-old boy near Cuneo Saturday night. Several youths, about 15 of them, threw stones at the home of the 47-year-man who is under house arrest for allegedly drunk driving his Mercedes into an SUV containing the boy and two companions who were seriously hurt. The incident happened at Dronero. The 16-year-old was killed instantly in the impact while a peer was seriously injured along with the 20-year-old who was driving the SUV. In the punitive raid, the youths vandalised the man's intercom before raining stones on his flat. Local mayor Livio Acchiardi said "it's wrong to seek rough justice by yourselves". (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su