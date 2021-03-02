COVID: 17,083 new cases, 343 more victims

ROME, MAR 2 - There have been 17,083 new COVID-19 cases, and 343 more victims of the virus, in Italy in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said Tuesday. This compares with 13,114 fresh cases and 246 new victims Monday. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 2,955,434, and the death toll 98,288. The currently positive are 430,996 (+6,663 over Monday), and the recovered and discharged 2,426,150 (+10,057). Some 335,983 new COVID tests have been done, compared to just 170,633 Monday. The latest positivity rate is 5.1%, 2.5% down on Monday's 7.6%. (ANSA).